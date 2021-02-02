Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Decreases By 17.1%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 342,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THCB opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tuscan has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

