Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Grows By 22.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of PPH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.