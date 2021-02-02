Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Decreases By 20.8%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $432,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
