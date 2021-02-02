Short Interest in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Increases By 19.2%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.28.

WERN stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

