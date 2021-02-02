Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Increases By 26.5%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.