Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Rises By 27.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of WF stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

