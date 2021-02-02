Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Rises By 27.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of WF stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
