Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 18.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 425,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.