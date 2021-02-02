ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 9% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $37,828.26 and approximately $651.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

