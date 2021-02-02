SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $561,823.98 and $3,851.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.77 or 0.04248930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00426649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021657 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,956,709 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

