Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

