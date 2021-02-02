Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 3,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.