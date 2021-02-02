SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 5.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.83. 227,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 215,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $528.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 339.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

