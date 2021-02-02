Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $50,141.70 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $144.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

