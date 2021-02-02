Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $172.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

