Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Up 11.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 8,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 41,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.