Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.49

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.49 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 20258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Compass Point increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.