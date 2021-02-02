Silverway Achieves Market Cap of $10,346.09 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 83.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $10,346.09 and approximately $3,814.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 372.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00036229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008385 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Silverway Profile

SLV is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

