SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.79 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.