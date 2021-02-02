SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $73.06 million and $1.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,978,653 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

