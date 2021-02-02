Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Up 6.1%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 618,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,159,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

