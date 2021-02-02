SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $4.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 57,368 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.51.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

