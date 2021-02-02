Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 5.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 4,756,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,150,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

