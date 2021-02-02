SkinCoin Market Cap Reaches $96,605.99 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $96,605.99 and $16,587.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

