Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 9667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $28,062,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $15,227,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

