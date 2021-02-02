Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.13 million and $617,383.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

