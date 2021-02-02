SmartCash (SMART) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $38,081.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.58 or 0.04247629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.01205903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00509322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00418610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021637 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

