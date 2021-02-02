smARTOFGIVING (AOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,729.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $10.33 million and $25,729.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00142765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037113 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

