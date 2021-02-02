Smartshare Market Cap Hits $826,664.63 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 17% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $826,664.63 and approximately $98,045.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.