Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Trading Down 1.2%

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 24,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 46,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.58. The firm has a market cap of £35.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

In other Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) news, insider Bruce Morrison bought 27,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

