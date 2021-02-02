SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMECF opened at $605.00 on Tuesday. SMC has a twelve month low of $306.48 and a twelve month high of $682.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.23.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

