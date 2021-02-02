SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

