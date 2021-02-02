Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last 90 days.

Snap stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

