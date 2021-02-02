So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 6.6% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.83. 490,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 635,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 312.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

