Social Send Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Social Send has traded flat against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Social Send has a total market cap of $616,951.47 and approximately $380.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001340 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001629 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars.

