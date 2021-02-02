SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 8,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.