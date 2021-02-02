Sogeclair SA (SOG.PA) (EPA:SOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shares of Sogeclair SA (SOG.PA) (EPA:SOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $18.10. Sogeclair SA (SOG.PA) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,350 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.37 and its 200-day moving average is €14.11.

Sogeclair SA (SOG.PA) Company Profile (EPA:SOG)

Sogeclair SA, an engineering company, provides engineering and production services to the aeronautics and space, automobile and rail, and defense and industry markets primarily in France. It operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation. The Aerospace division is involved in the architecture and integration areas, including processes, methods, and structures, as well as the installation of systems; design of primary and secondary structures, metallic and composite materials, mechanical and electrical systems, and fittings; simulation and stress activities, such as finite element modeling, static, fatigue, damage tolerance, etc.; and test and qualification areas.

