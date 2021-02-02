SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0206 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $44.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,175,748 coins and its circulating supply is 63,000,129 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

