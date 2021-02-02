Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Up 10.4%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares were up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 2,625,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,900,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

