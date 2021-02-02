Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 5.2%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.83. 1,197,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 965,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.