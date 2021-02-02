Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

