Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

