Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sony during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

SNE stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.