SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 15% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares traded up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.22. 27,123,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 24,000,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

