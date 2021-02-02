Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.22. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 4,660,432 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.57.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

