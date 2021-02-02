Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)’s share price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13. 23,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 39,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

