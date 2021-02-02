South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,811. South32 has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Barclays downgraded South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

