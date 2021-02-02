South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.68

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 49851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

