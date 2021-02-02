Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) were down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 782,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 734,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$103.09 million and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

