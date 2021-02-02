S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

