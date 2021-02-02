S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.